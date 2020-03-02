Mozambique – Flash Report 7 | Update on Displaced Population in Buzi After Heavy Rainfall No. 7 (24 - 27 February 2020)

Following the rapid assessment conducted by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the National Disasters Management Institute (INGC) due to the heavy rainfall from 10 to 15 February 2020, another round of assessment was conducted in all the communities in Buzi district of Sofala province from 24 to 27 February 2020, after water levels receded in communities that were initially inaccessible. The assessment focused on capturing the individuals displaced in all the communities in the district.

In the communities (outside the accommodation centers), a total of 3,379 individuals are currently displaced within the communities assessed; 3,005 individuals in Grudja, 295 individuals in Estaquinha, 45 individuals in Bandua and 34 individuals in Guara Guara. (see the map below). Most of the displaced population are displaced within the same locality, staying with host communities (mainly relatives) while they are still rebuilding their houses. There has not been any assistance provided to them yet. Displaced population in Gaura Guara were evacuated to Maxiquiri 1 resettlement site.

In the accommodation centres, a total of 1,232 individuals are currently displaced in ve accommodation centres in Buzi; 729 individuals are in Muchnessa accommodation centre, 190 individuals are in Ring 1 accommodation centre, 150 individuals are in EPC 25 Septembro, 138 individuals are in Triuna and 25 individuals are in Igreja Catolica.

However, since the beginning of the event, a total of 6,278 individuals were initially evacuated to 11 accommodation centers, of those, seven accommodation centers were deactivated after the water receded in some communities and people returned to their homes.