Mozambique – Flash Report 6 | Rain Damages to Resettlement Sites IOM/INGC Rapid Assessment (19 - 20 February 2020)

Following the heavy rainfall which occurred between 10 and 15 February 2020, a rapid assessment was conducted by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in collaboration with the National Disasters Management Institute (INGC). The assessment focuses on understanding the extent of damages to shelters and facilities across all existing resettlement sites in Sofala and Zambesia provinces. A similar assessment was also conducted in all sites across Manica province. As a result of this heavy rainfall and severe flooding, 71,070 individuals were affected, of these, 15,755 were evacuated to 30 accommodation centres set up in Buzi, Cheringoma, Gorongosa, Maringue and Nhamatanda districts in Sofala province.

For Sofala and Zambesia specifically, out of the 42 sites assessed in Sofala and Zambesia, 29 were affected by the rains. In total, 227 upgraded shelters, 369 emergency shelters and 97 tents were completely destroyed due to the heavy rain. IOM identified additional 168 shelters (upgraded, emergency shelters and tents) with major damages to walls and roofing, 1,848 shelters partially damaged, 1,462 latrines and 13 water points damaged.

Six schools were damaged in total across the two provinces assessed; one in Buzi (inhajou 2019 site) and two in Dondo (Mandruzi and Savane sites) in Sofala province, as well as two in Maganja Da Costa (Mussaia and Parreirao sites) and one in Namacurra (Ronda site) in Zambesia province.