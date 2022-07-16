Mozambique Flash Report 5: Returns in Cabo Delgado (Quissanga, Palma, Mocimboa da Praia, Nangade, Meluco, Muidumbe and Ibo) districts (27 June - 08 July 2022)

Due to the volume and fluidity of population movements in Cabo Delgado. IOM's Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) rolled out its Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) methodology in key areas presenting rapid and important movements of populations, in order to ensure the tracking of population on the move and to identify areas of displacement, returns and settlements, and support the identification of critical needs.

From 27 June to 8 of July DTM teams in Quissanga, Palma, Nangade, Mocimboa da Praia, Muidumbe, Meluco and Ibo districts have recorded a significant number of individuals returning to their places of origin. An estimated 12,849 individuals have returned in their localities of origin. Reported returnees are moving spontaneously by bus and small boats. Reports indicate that all assessed individuals were displaced more than once prior to present return movement.