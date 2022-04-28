Mozambique
Mozambique Flash Report 4: Returns in Muidumbe district (Mapate, Muambula, Muatide and Namacande) Muidumbe district, Cabo Delgado) (06 -19 April 2022)
From 6 to 19 of April DTM teams in Muidumbe district have recorded a significant number of individuals returning to their places of origin. An estimated 8,697 individuals have returned in the localities of Mapate, Muambula, Muatide and Namacande. Reported returnees are moving spontaneously by bus. Reports indicate that all assessed individuals were displaced more than once prior to present return movement.