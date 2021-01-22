Mozambique – Flash Report 14 | Evacuations to Accommodation Centres - IOM DTM/INGC Rapid Assessment (21 January 2021)

The heavy rainfall that started since the landfall of Tropical Storm Chalane (30 December 2020) and the discharge of water from Chicamba dam and the Mavuzi reservoir has affected the resident of Vila Sede, Guara-Guara, Ampara, Grudja, Estaquinha, Inhamuchindo, and Bândua localities in Buzi district. According to the National Institute for Disaster Management and Risk Reduction (INGD) an estimated 19,089 individuals (4,069 households) and 3,917.3 hectares of farmland have been affected in the aforementioned localities.

As of 21 January 2021, a total of 2 accommodation centres have been activated, 3 de Fevereiro (hosting 178 individuals) and Escola Secundária de Guara-Guara (hosting 34 individuals), all in Buzi sede.

The top humanitarian needs identified include: food, hygiene kit, and COVID-19 prevention materials.