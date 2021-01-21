Mozambique – Flash Report 13 | Evacuations to Accommodation Centres - IOM DTM/INGC Rapid Assessment (19 - 20 January 2021)

The heavy rainfall that started since the landfall of Tropical Storm Chalane (30 December 2020) has led to the relocation of some residents of Mugassa Manga and Ndundaz neighbourhoods in Cidade da Beira districts of Sofala province. According to key informants, the individuals were relocated because their houses received the most impact from the ooding caused by the rainfalls.

Results from the assessment show that an estimated 765 individuals (255 households) were relocated from the neighbourhoods. A total of 2 accommodation centres have been activated, Samora Machel in Esturro neighbourhood (hosting 587 individuals) and IFAPA in Aeroporto neighbourhood (hosting 178 individuals). All the relocated individuals are living in tents provided by Instituto Nacional de Gestão e Redução do Risco de Desastres (INGD). The top humanitarian needs identied include: food, tents, drinkable water, hygiene kit, and soap. According to interviewed key informants, the individuals received assistance (food, water and tents) from the Provincial authorities and the INGD.