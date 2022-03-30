Mozambique: EU allocates emergency humanitarian funding of €1 million for victims of tropical cyclone GOMBE

The European Commission has mobilised emergency humanitarian funding of €1 million for those severely affected by tropical cyclone GOMBE, which struck Mozambique earlier this month.

The most affected provinces, Nampula and Zambezia, had already been impacted by tropical storm Ana and depression Dumako earlier in the year.

Nampula province is also affected by the Cabo Delgado crisis and is hosting about 70,000 internally displaced people coming from the neighbouring Cabo Delgado province.

It is estimated that over 93,000 houses have been totally or partially destroyed and nearly 1,500 classrooms destroyed.

Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, said: “Although the world’s attention is focused on Ukraine, we should not forget the large-scale emergencies occurring in other regions, either as a result of natural, or human-induced disasters. The southern Africa region has been suffering from a series of natural hazards this year, the latest one being tropical cyclone GOMBE, affecting particularly Mozambique. The emergency funding provided by the EU will help the most vulnerable deal with the effects of the cyclone.”

Priority sectors to be covered include shelter, water and hygiene, and protection, for the 400,000 people estimated to be severely affected people by the cyclone.