14 Feb 2020

Mozambique - Escalation of violence in Cabo Delgado province (DG ECHO, UNHCR, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 February 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 14 Feb 2020 View Original
  • A recent escalation in violence has forced thousands to flee Cabo Delgado. The attacks have now spread across 9 out of 16 districts in cabo Delgado and an estimated 115,000 people are now displaced throughout the province. Hundreds of villages have been burned or are completely abandoned as attackers carry out a wide and indiscriminate campaign of terror.
  • Civilians have fled in many directions, including to small islands, where many have nowhere to stay. Some, among them many children and women, are sleeping rough and have limited access to clean water. The majority of the internally displaced have taken refuge with families or friends, adding pressure to already meagre local resources.
  • Many areas affected by the violence were devastated by Tropical Cyclone Kenneth in April 2019 - affecting 160,000 people directly – and have only recently started to recover. Cabo Delgado has also been seriously affected by recent floods, which damaged homes and schools, and destroyed bridges, further limiting access to food and other resources.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.