Mozambique – Escalating violence and humanitarian needs in Cabo Delgado (DG ECHO, UNHCR, WFP, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 April 2021)

An estimated 50,000 people affected by the attacks on Palma (Cabo Delgado) are in need of urgent humanitarian assistance. Over 10,400 internally displaced people (IDPs) have fled the district since 24 March. According to the UN Refugee Agency, there are “worrying reports that over 1,000 people fleeing Mozambique and trying to enter Tanzania were not allowed to cross the border to seek asylum”.

The World Food Programme is scaling-up its response in Northern Mozambique, with an appeal of USD 82 million to assist 750,000 IDPs and vulnerable members of the local community across Cabo Delgado and neighbouring provinces. The appeal includes USD 4.1 million for the Palma attacks' response.

The conflict is dangerously escalating. On 9 April, several media reported that 14 people, most likely foreign nationals, had been found beheaded in Palma. With insurgents starting incursions across the border into Tanzania, the conflict presents significant risks of regional spill over.