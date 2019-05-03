Mozambique EOC Assessment & Analysis Cell: Sofala Province - Nhamatanda District Profile – 10/04/2019

Key findings

• The cyclone has severely impacted food security and agricultural livelihoods. Populations reportedly lack food stocks, and in addition, large-scale damage to crops will have long-term impact on rural communities.

• Significant loss of shelter, both conventional and locally made, was reported across the district. Displaced populations in around half of the surveyed locations are either staying with families or sleeping out in the open, raising protection concerns.

• Sanitation and hygiene interventions is an urgent priority across the district to prevent waterborne disease outbreaks.