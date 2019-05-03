Mozambique EOC Assessment & Analysis Cell: Sofala Province - Muanza District Profile – 18/04/2019

Key findings

• Food security was the most critical sector of concern, with 9 locations flooded after the cyclone, and 7 still submerged at the time of the survey. Combined with a pre-existing vulnerability stemming from infertile soil conditions and lack of diversification, food and agricultural assistance will be needed both in the short and longer term..

• Low development of trade and the long distance people have to walk to access markets (that have been disrupted by the cyclone) risks aggravating food insecurity.

• Health coverage in Muanza is quite weak, and damage to health infrastructure caused by the cyclone is likely to further hamper access to health services. The lack of medical personnel in functioning health facilities is also of concern.