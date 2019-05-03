03 May 2019

Mozambique EOC Assessment & Analysis Cell: Sofala Province - Muanza District Profile – 18/04/2019

Report
from Government of Mozambique, International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, MapAction, Assessment Capacities Project, REACH Initiative
Published on 18 Apr 2019
preview
Download PDF (708.08 KB)

Key findings

• Food security was the most critical sector of concern, with 9 locations flooded after the cyclone, and 7 still submerged at the time of the survey. Combined with a pre-existing vulnerability stemming from infertile soil conditions and lack of diversification, food and agricultural assistance will be needed both in the short and longer term..

• Low development of trade and the long distance people have to walk to access markets (that have been disrupted by the cyclone) risks aggravating food insecurity.

• Health coverage in Muanza is quite weak, and damage to health infrastructure caused by the cyclone is likely to further hamper access to health services. The lack of medical personnel in functioning health facilities is also of concern.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.