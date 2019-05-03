Mozambique EOC Assessment & Analysis Cell: Sofala Province - Maringue District Profile – 20/04/2019
Key findings
• Poor sanitation conditions and a high prevalence of water-borne diseases make WASH intervention a priority.
• Loss of crops, difficult access to markets, and low stock levels are expected to further deteriorate food security in the district
• There are urgent health needs in the district because of a lack of medical equipment, supplies and health staff.
• Key Informants (KIs) in the assessed communities report water, health and food as main priorities.