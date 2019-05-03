Mozambique EOC Assessment & Analysis Cell: Manica Province - Sussundenga District Profile – 12/04/2019
Key findings
The impact was heavy on infrastructures, affecting shelter, health and WASH needs.
Acute Watery Diarrhoea, Acute Respiratory Diseases, malnutrition and malaria were reported.
The compromised conditions of the health facilities and the deteriorated WASH conditions expose people to further deterioration of their health condition.
The extensive damages to crops are likely to affect the food security conditions of the impacted areas