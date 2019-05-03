03 May 2019

Mozambique EOC Assessment & Analysis Cell: Manica Province - Sussundenga District Profile – 12/04/2019

Report
from Government of Mozambique, International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, MapAction, Assessment Capacities Project, REACH Initiative
Published on 12 Apr 2019
preview
Download PDF (890.06 KB)

Key findings

  • The impact was heavy on infrastructures, affecting shelter, health and WASH needs.

  • Acute Watery Diarrhoea, Acute Respiratory Diseases, malnutrition and malaria were reported.

  • The compromised conditions of the health facilities and the deteriorated WASH conditions expose people to further deterioration of their health condition.

  • The extensive damages to crops are likely to affect the food security conditions of the impacted areas

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.