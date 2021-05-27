Mozambique — Emergency Tracking Tool | Palma Crisis Report No. 93 (19 - 27 May 2021)

During the reporting period (19 - 27 May 2021), a total of 221 movements were recorded - 209 arrivals (8,117 individuals), 9 departures (263 individuals), and 3 transits (118 individuals). The largest arrivals were recorded in Nangade (2,473), Cidade de Pemba (1,982), Mueda (1,735) and Ibo (638). Departures were recorded in Mueda (200), Ibo (46), Metuge (12), and Namuno (5). The transitory movement were recorded in Nangade (95), Ibo (21), and Namuno (2).