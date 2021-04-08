Mozambique — Emergency Tracking Tool | Palma Crisis Report — 48 (27 March - 08 April 2021)

Following the recent attacks in Palma Sede, DTM teams in Nangade, Mueda, Montpuez, and Pemba districts have registered a significant rise in IDP arrivals since 27 March. As of 08 April 2021 17:00h, an estimated number of 13,964 IDPs had been registered arriving by foot, bus, boat and air from Palma to the four districts. People who have been displaced continue to arrive in Nangade on foot and by bus from Nangade to Mueda, Montepuez, and Pemba