Mozambique: Eloise Response | IDP Settlements Assessment (20 April 2021) [EN/PT]

PROTECTION WORKING GROUP FINDINGS

On the 23 January 2021, Cyclone Eloise made landfall in central Mozambique in the district of Buzi, near Beira city. The cyclone brought heavy winds and rains, affecting the provinces of Manica, Sofala, and Zambezia (the same provinces affected by Tropical Cyclone Idai in 2019). As a result of Cyclone Eloise, internally displaced persons either fled or were evacuated into different transit centers in Beira city, Nhamatanda and Buzi. The authorities then proceeded to facilitate their return home or their relocation of IDPs into more permanent sites. From those relocations in Buzi and Guara-Guara district, 13 resettlement sites resulted in which this Protection Assessment was done. The deactivation process of IDPs in Beira city, Buzi and Guara-Guara involved different sectors, including protection thanks to the participation of various members of the PWG (under the leadership of UNHCR) that ensured that protection principles were considered at the different stages of the response. Throughout the process, protection actors ensured that protection principles were respected such as involvement of IDPs, consultation with communities and that relocations happened in a dignified manner

In the permanent sites, PWG led this protection assessment to ensure that protection considerations can continue to guide actions of other sectors and the authorities. Among the findings of the assessment, PWG found that non-food items had to be standardized; a greater need for livelihood and income generation activities for IDPs; need for flash lights for women and girls to reduce exposure to protection risks during the evenings, among others. In general, the permanent sites need reinforcement of soft protection infra-structures such as protection spaces (women friendly spaces, child friendly spaces and protection desks), referral pathways and presence of protection activists. In most places, access to services such as health centers and schools remain challenging as they are located quite distant from the sites.