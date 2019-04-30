Mozambique: Education Cluster Fact Sheet (Update as of 27 April 2019)
The Education Cluster is comprised of approximately 16 partners including, UN, INGOs, NGOs and government agencies currently operating mostly in 5 Districts of Sofala Province. The education Cluster ensures access to safe, equitable and quality education for children and youth affected by the disaster in Mozambique and works to stregthen the capacity of the education system and communities to deliver a timely, coordinated and evidence-based education response.