Mozambique: Displacement Tracking Matrix - Emergency Tracking Tool Report 179 (19 - 25 October 2022)

During the reporting period (19 to 25 October 2022), a total of 61 movements were recorded - 34 arrivals (20,021 individuals), 17 departures (1,029 individuals), 9 returns (192 individuals) and 1 transit (60 individuals). The largest arrival movements were recorded in Chiure (15,012 individuals), Montepuez (3,648 individuals), Macomia (318 individuals) and Ancuabe (303 individuals). The largest departure movement was recorded in Montepuez (1,029 individuals). Only one departure movement was recorded in Meluco (60 individuals). The largest return movements was observed within Muidumbe (131 individuals). Of the total population, 91 per cent of mobile groups were displaced for the first time, 6 per cent for a second time and 3 per cent were displaced at least three times.