Mozambique: Displacement Tracking Matrix - Emergency Tracking Tool Report 171 (17 - 23 August 2022)

During the reporting period (17 to 23 August 2022), a total of 58 movements were recorded - 40 arrivals (715 individuals), 9 departures (763 individuals), 7 returns (911 individuals), and 2 transit (486 individuals). The largest arrival movements were recorded in Macomia (305 individuals) and Meluco (135 individuals). The largest departure movements were recorded in Cidade de Pemba (615 individuals) and Nangade (130 individuals). The largest return movement was observed in Palma (829 individuals). The only transit movement was observed in Mueda (486 individuals). Of the total population, 5 per cent of mobile groups were displaced for the first time, and 30 per cent for a second time and 65 per cent were displaced prior to the latest movement.