Mozambique: Displacement Tracking Matrix - Emergency Tracking Tool Report 151 (23 - 29 March 2022)

During the reporting period (23 to 29 March 2022), a total of 72 movements were recorded - 61 arrivals (3,309 individuals), 9 departures (760 individuals) and 2 returns (100 individuals). The largest arrival movements were recorded in Mueda (1,760 individuals), Nangade (536 individuals), Ancuabe (505 individuals), Cidade de Pemba (174 individuals) and Metuge (134 individuals). The largest departure was observed in Ancuabe (723 individuals). The return was observed in Montepuez (100 individuals). Of the total population, 50 per cent of the mobile groups were displaced for the first time, and 50 per cent of reported to having been displaced more than once prior to this movement.