Mozambique: Displacement Tracking Matrix - Emergency Tracking Tool Report 150 (1 February - 29 March 2022)

During the reporting period (1st February - 29 March 2022), a total of 104 movements were recorded - 53 arrivals (995 individuals). 32 departures (893 individuals) and 19 returns (1,453 individuals). The largest individuals arrival was recorded in Cidade de Nampula (922 individuals). The largest departure was recorded in Cidade de Nampula (686 individuals). Only 47 per cent of the movements that the displaced had been displaced only once before this last movement and 53 per cent of reported IDPs had been displaced more than once prior to to this latest movement.