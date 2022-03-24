Mozambique: Displacement Tracking Matrix - Emergency Tracking Tool Report 149 - (16 - 22 March 2022)

During the reporting period (16 to 22 March 2022), a total of 42 movements were recorded - 35 Arrivals (1,348 individuals), and 7 departures (491 individuals). The largest arrival movements were recorded in Nangade (723 individuals), Mueda (457 individuals), and Montepuez (63 individuals). The largest departures were observed in Ancuabe (276 individuals) and Nangade (167 individuals). Of the total population, 73 per cent of the mobile groups were displaced for the first time, and 27 per cent of reported to having been displaced more than once prior to this movement.