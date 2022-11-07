Mozambique: Displacement Tracking Matrix - Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report No. 181 / (26 October - 01 November 2022)

During the reporting period (26 October to 01 November 2022), a total of 97 movements were recorded - 60 arrivals (11,226 individuals), 12 departures (593 individuals), 2 transits (61 individuals) and 23 returns (2,185 individuals). The largest arrival movements were recorded in Namuno (6,499 individuals), Mueda (3,592 individuals) and Metuge (775 individuals which include individuals arriving in Naminawe and Namuapala Sites). The largest departure movements were recorded in Nangade (303 individuals) and Balama (139 individuals). The largest return movement was observed within Chiure (1,668 individuals). The only transit movement was observed within Metuge (61 individuals). Of the total population, 62 percent of mobile groups were displaced for the first time, 6 percent for a second time and 32 percent were displaced at least three times.