Mozambique: Displacement Tracking Matrix - Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: ETT Report: No. 169 / (03 - 09 August 2022)

During the reporting period (03 to 09 August 2022), a total of 72 movements were recorded - 50 arrivals (2,098 individuals), 11 departures (320 individuals), 9 returns (2,533 individuals), and 2 transits (518 individuals). The largest arrival movements were recorded in Quissanga (655 individuals), Ancuabe (315 individuals), Macomia (296 individuals), Muidumbe (217 individuals) and Cidade de Pemba (216 individuals). The largest departure movements were recorded in Nangade (296 individuals). The largest return movement was observed in Quissanga (2,260 individuals). The largest transit movement was observed in Mueda (518 individuals). Of the total population, 14 per cent of mobile groups were displaced for the first time, and 86 percent of reported individuals have been displaced more than once prior to this movement.