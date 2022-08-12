Mozambique: Displacement Tracking Matrix - Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: ETT Report: No. 168 / (27 July - 02 August 2022)

During the reporting period (27 July to 02 August 2022), a total of 75 movements were recorded - 43 arrivals (2,608 individuals), 17 departures (1,019 individuals), 13 returns (1,176 individuals), and 2 transits (115 individuals). The largest arrival movements were recorded in Meluco (1,009 individuals), Metuge (455 individuals), and Ancuabe (385 individuals). The largest departure movements were recorded in Cidade de Pemba (483 individuals) and Nangade (385 individuals). The largest return movement was observed in Palma (708 individuals) and Montepuez (282 individuals). The largest transit movement was observed in Mueda (115 individuals). Of the total population, 30 per cent of mobile groups were displaced for the first time, and 70 per cent of reported individuals have been displaced more than once prior to this movement.