Mozambique: Displacement Tracking Matrix - Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: ETT Report: No. 167 / (1 - 31 July 2022)

During the reporting period (1st - 30 July 2022), a total of 64 movements were recorded - 57 arrivals (887 individuals), 6 departures (41 individuals) and 1 intended return movement (1 individual). The largest individual arrival movements were recorded in Cidade de Nampula (555 individuals). The largest departure movements were recorded in Moginqual (23 individuals). Of the total population, 90 per cent of mobile groups were displaced for the first time, and 10 per cent of reported individuals have been displaced more than once prior to this movement