Mozambique: Displacement Tracking Matrix - Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: ETT Report: No. 166 / (20 - 26 July 2022)

During the reporting period (20 to 26 July 2022), a total of 101 movements were recorded - 64 arrivals (3,053 individuals), 26 departures (1,135 individuals), 9 returns (397 individuals), and 2 transits (137 individuals). The largest arrival movements were recorded in Meluco (818 individuals), Cidade de Pemba (494 individuals), Macomia (353 individuals), and Metuge (309 individuals). The largest departure movements were recorded in Nangade (346 individuals) and Palma (346 individuals). The largest return movement was observed in Palma (225 individuals). The largest transit movement was observed in Mueda (137 individuals). Of the total population, 44 per cent of mobile groups were displaced for the first time, and 56 per cent of reported individuals have been displaced more than once prior to this movement.