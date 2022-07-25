Mozambique: Displacement Tracking Matrix - Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: ETT Report: No. 165 / (13 - 19 July 2022)

During the reporting period (13 to 19 July 2022), a total of 112 movements were recorded - 69 arrivals (4,706 individuals), 16 returns (1,113 individuals), 21 departures (489 individuals), and 6 transits (431 individuals). The largest arrival movements were recorded in Quissanga (1,510 individuals), Metuge (1,275 individuals), Cidade de Pemba (536 individuals), and Macomia (507 individuals). The largest return movement were recorded in Palma (531 individuals) and Quissanga (385 individuals). The largest departure movements was observed in Nangade (349 individuals). The largest transit movement was observed in Mueda (408 individuals). Of the total population, 41 per cent of mobile groups were displaced for the rst time, and 59 per cent of reported individuals have been displaced more than once prior to this movement.