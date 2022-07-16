Mozambique: Displacement Tracking Matrix - Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: ETT Report: No. 164 / (29 June - 12 July 2022)

During the reporting period (29 June to 12 July 2022), a total of 297 movements were recorded - 215 arrivals (15,957 individuals), 13 transits (6,874 individuals), 30 returns (3,802 individuals), and 39 departures (2,455 individuals). The largest arrival movements were recorded in Metuge (4,712 individuals), Quissanga (2,915 individuals), Cidade de Pemba (2,186 individuals), Montepuez (2,048 individuals), and Macomia (1,005 individuals). The largest transit movement was recorded in Mueda (6,874 individuals). The largest return movements were observed in Quissanga (1,657 individuals), Palma (854 individuals) and Macomia (789 individuals). The largest departure movements were observed in Chiure (1,164 individuals) and Montepuez (456 individuals). Of the total population, 37 per cent of mobile groups were displaced for the first time, and 63 per cent of reported individuals have been displaced more than once prior to this movement.