Mozambique: Displacement Tracking Matrix - Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: ETT Report: No. 163 / (1 - 14 June 2022)

During the reporting period (1 to 14 June 2022), a total of 306 movements were recorded - 202 arrivals (15,342 individuals), 36 returns (3,361 individuals), 55 departures (3,586 individuals), and 13 transits (721 individuals). The largest arrival movements were recorded in Cidade de Pemba (5,945 individuals), Chiure (5,015 individuals), Metuge (1,293 individuals), Macomia (819 individuals), Meluco (445 individuals) and Nangade (444 individuals). The largest return movement was recorded in Muidumbe (1,669 individuals) and Palma (1,458 individuals). The largest departure movements were observed in Metuge (1,409 individuals), Chiure (945 individuals), Nangade (526 individuals) and Palma (325 individuals). The largest transit movement was observed in Mueda (509 individuals). Of the total population, 62 per cent of mobile groups were displaced for the first time, and 38 per cent of reported individuals have been displaced more than once prior to this movement.