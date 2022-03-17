Mozambique: Displacement Tracking Matrix - Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: ETT Report: No. 148 / (9 - 15 March 2022)

During the reporting period (9 to 15 March 2022), a total of 35 movements were recorded - 27 Arrivals (1,185 individuals), 4 departures (85 individuals), 3 transits (200 individuals) and 1 returns (38 individuals). The largest arrival movements were recorded in Nangade (525 individuals), Mueda (280 individuals), and Chiure (149 individuals). The largest departure was observed in Mueda (57 individuals). The largest transit was observed in Mueda (200 individuals). The largest and only return was observed in Mueda (38 individuals). Of the total population, 46 per cent of the mobile groups were displaced for the first time, and 54 per cent of reported to having been displaced more than once prior to this movement.