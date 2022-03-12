Mozambique: Displacement Tracking Matrix - Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: ETT Report: No. 147 / (2 - 8 March 2022)

During the reporting period (2 to 8 March 2022), a total of 70 movements were recorded - 57 Arrivals (2,286 individuals), 2 transit (150 individuals) and 11 departures (584 individuals). The largest arrival movements were recorded in Nangade (1126 individuals), Mueda (300 individuals), Pemba (290 individuals), and Chiure (162 individuals). The largest departures were observed in Nampula (318 individuals), and Nangade (91 individuals). Of the total population, 46 per cent of the mobile groups were displaced for the first time, and 54 per cent of reported to having been displaced more than once prior to this movement.