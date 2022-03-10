Mozambique: Displacement Tracking Matrix - Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: ETT Report: No. 146 / (23 February - 02 March 2022)

During the reporting period (23 February to 02 March 2022), a total of 67 movements were recorded - 60 Arrivals (3,824 individuals), 2 transits (100 individuals) and 5 departures (418 individuals). The largest arrival movements were recorded in Mueda (1,823 individuals), Nangade (1,335 individuals), Meluco (271 individuals), Cidade de Pemba (218 individuals) and Montepuez (90 individuals). The largest transit was observed in Mueda (100 individuals). The largest departures were observed in Mueda (299 individuals) and Metuge (106 individuals) . Of the total population captured by the ETT, 38 per cent were displaced for the first time, and 62 per cent of reported IDPs had been displaced more than once prior to this latest.