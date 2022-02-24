Mozambique: Displacement Tracking Matrix - Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: ETT Report: No. 145 / (16 - 22 February 2022)

During the reporting period (16 to 22 February 2022), a total of 50 movements were recorded - 45 Arrivals (2,352 individuals), 1 transit (76 individuals) and 4 departures (238 individuals). The largest arrival movements were recorded in Nangade (989 individuals), Ancuabe (628 individuals), Montepuez (290 individuals), Mueda (209 individuals) and Metuge (147 individuals). The largest departure was observed in Metuge (187 individuals). Of the total population captured by the ETT, 74 per cent were displaced for the first time, and 26 per cent of reported IDPs had been displaced more than once prior to this latest movement.