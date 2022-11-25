Mozambique: Displacement Tracking Matrix - Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT), Cabo Delgado - Report No. 184 (16 - 22 November 2022)

During the reporting period (16 to 22 November 2022), a total of 106 movements were recorded - 68 arrivals (5,332 individuals), 25 departures (2,354 individuals), 1 transit (17 individuals) and 12 returns (175 individuals). The largest arrival movements were recorded in Mueda (1,604 individuals), Muidumbe (1,222 individuals), Macomia (987 individuals), Namuno (657 individuals) and Metuge (377 individuals). The largest departure movements were recorded in Balama (973 individuals), Nangade (859 individuals), and Muidumbe (391 individuals). The largest return movement was observed from Montepuez to Mocimboa da Praia (75 individuals) and within Palma (34 individuals). The only transit movement was observed from Nangade to Mocimboa da Praia (17 individuals). Of the total population, 39 per cent of mobile groups were displaced for the rst time, 9 per cent for a second time and 52 per cent were displaced at least three times.