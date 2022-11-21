Mozambique: Displacement Tracking Matrix - Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT), Cabo Delgado - Report No. 183 (09 - 15 November 2022)

During the reporting period (09 to 15 November 2022), a total of 82 movements were recorded - 52 arrivals (10,667 individuals), 14 departures (1,908 individuals), 6 transits (1,460 individuals) and 10 returns (181 individuals). The largest arrival movements were recorded in Namuno (4,808 individuals), Montepuez (4,035 individuals), Balama (1,048 individuals) and Mueda (287 individuals). The largest departure movements were recorded in Balama (1,076 individuals), Nangade (1,076 individuals), and Namuno (202 individuals). The largest return movement was observed within Muidumbe (84 individuals). The largest transit movements were observed within Montepuez (773 individuals) and from Balama to Montepuez (586 individuals). Of the total population, 79 per cent of mobile groups were displaced for the first time, 14 per cent for a second time and 7 per cent were displaced at least three times.