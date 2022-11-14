Mozambique: Displacement Tracking Matrix - Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT), Cabo Delgado - Report No. 182 (02 - 08 November 2022)

During the reporting period (02 to 08 November 2022), a total of 91 movements were recorded - 64 arrivals (14,327 individuals), 17 departures (934 individuals), 1 transit (64 individuals) and 9 returns (532 individuals). The largest arrival movements were recorded in Namuno (11,505 individuals), Meluco (1,106 individuals), Metuge (577 individuals which includes individuals arriving in Namuapala Site) and Mueda (570 individuals). The largest departure movements were recorded in Nangade (838 individuals). The largest return movement was observed within Quissanga (282 individuals) and from Montepuez to Mocimboa da Praia (148 individuals). The only transit movement was observed from Balama to Montepuez (64 individuals). Of the total population, 77 per cent of mobile groups were displaced for the first time, 4 per cent for a second time and 19 per cent were displaced at least three times.