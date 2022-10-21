Mozambique - Displacement in northern Mozambique - Flash Update No. 2 (as of 16 October 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

An estimated 65,000 people were displaced in Nampula province following attacks in Erati and Memba districts in early September. Local authorities report that, as of mid-October, people who were hosted in Memba Sede have returned to Chipene and Lurio and support is required in these locations.

The majority of the displaced were women and children.

Food, shelter and non-food items, water sanitation and hygiene and protection support has been provided to the people affected by the attacks.

The UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) recently allocated US$4.9million to scale-up the response in Erati and Memba.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

In early September, several villages were attacked in Erati and Memba districts. Residents of Sala, Sirissa, Pavala, Mazua, Chipene and Chahonoda villages fled and hid in bushes for fear of more attacks. In the aftermath of the violence, local authorities estimated indicated that up to 65,000 people had been displaced.

On 16 September, in coordination with the National Disaster Institute for Disaster Management and Risk Reduction (INGD), an inter-agency needs assessment in Erati and Memba districts found that there were approximately 47,000 displaced people in Erati district and an additional 18,500 displaced people in Memba.

The main displacement sites were Namapa and Alua in Erati district, and Memba sede and environs in Memba district. At the time of the assessment, some returns had been observed, particularly to Memba Sede as the area was not affected by violence.

As of mid-October some returns had been reported. Local authorities have informed that people that were hosted in Memba Sede have returned to Chipene and Lurio and are requesting immediate support in these locations.