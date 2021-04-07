Mozambique – Displacement following violence in Palma, Cabo Delgado (DG ECHO, IOM, UNHCR, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 7 April 2021)

Following violent attacks by armed groups since 24 March, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has reported that close to 10,000 people have fled Palma district, in Cabo Delgado, as of 2 April 2021. Displaced families are fleeing by land and sea to Nangade, Mueda, Montepuez and Pemba districts, with the majority (67%) hosted by relatives and friends. Organised evacuations by air and sea were suspended on 2 April due to insecurity in Palma. Thousands of families who remain trapped in the district are in urgent need of food assistance. Displaced families in and around Palma face serious protection risks. Families from Palma are reportedly attempting to seek asylum in Tanzania, given its proximity. As of 4 April, UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, was informed that around 600 Mozambican asylum seekers crossed the border but were forcibly returned to Cabo Delgado through Negomano. As of February 2021, close to 700,000 people had been forcibly displaced by violence in Cabo Delgado and neighbouring provinces.