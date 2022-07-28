Mozambique: Displacement in Cabo Delgado and Nampula, Situation Report No. 1 [EN/PT]

This report is produced by OCHA Mozambique in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It is issued on 22 July 2022. It covers the period from 1 June to 21 July 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Since June 83,983 people were displaced by attacks in Ancuabe and Chiure districts. The majority of people displaced, approximately 67,524 people, are women and children.

• Violence had a spill-over effect in Nampula province where 23,000 displaced people arrived. However, the vast majority already returned to Cabo Delgado.

• Multisectoral assistance has been provided to approx. 29,000 people in southern Cabo Delgado.

• Humanitarian partners are scaling up response activities to reach all newly displaced people. Additionally, preparedness efforts to respond to potential new caseloads are ongoing.

• The Mozambique Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) seeks U$ 388.5 million to support 1.2 million people. As of 22 July, the plan is 18 percent funded, having received US$ 73 million. Low level of funding is reported across all clusters.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

In June, an uptick of attacks in Ancuabe and Chiure districts triggered significant population movement. According to IOM/DTM, 83,983 people were displaced in June, the majority of whom are women and children (67,524). As many as 69,031 of the movements recorded are individuals who were displaced for the first time. Some 23,774 people were also displaced to Nampula province as result of the attacks, however, the vast majority already returned to Cabo Delgado. Main destinations of arrivals were Pemba and Chiure districts as well as pre-existing IDPs’ sites across Ancuabe, Chiure and Metuge districts.

In Ancuabe district where 32,000 people were displaced by violence or fear of violence, the Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster has conducted a mapping of critical needs in 29 sites of displacement. The CCCM cluster reports than an estimated 33 per cent of the newly arrived population requires shelter assistance, 23 per cent requires food assistance, 13 per cent requires access to water, and the remaining 31 per cent requires access to other needs like latrines and hygiene kits.

The government and site service providers have been upgrading five sites as transit centers with a capacity of 7,000 people to accommodate the newly displaced. The sites are in Metuge (Unidade 2 and Centro de Nacuta) and Chiure (Nacivare, Ocua, and Megaruma). Site service providers are actively involved in site coordination and monitoring including tracking and validating new arrivals, identifying available shelters at sites and mapping service provision.