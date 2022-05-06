Mozambique – Disaster Risk Assessment (November 2021)

Overview

From 28 October to 12 November, in close coordination with Mozambique’s National Institute for Disaster Management (INGD),

IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) team conducted a Disaster Risk Assessment (Hazard Mapping) in two provinces (Manica and Sofala).

The assessment was conducted at the localities level - the lowest national administrative level.

Deployment of DTM’s Disaster Risk Management tool contributes towards continuous monitoring of multiple, sequential, or combined hazardous events in Sofala and Manica.This assessment covered 192 Localities (56 Administrative Posts), in 22 Districts across Manica and Sofala provinces. DTM teams interviewed locality chiefs to capture information on the effects of natural disasters on communities, vulnerable groups, current physical access constraints, risks of inaccessibility, availability of services, evacuation planning, and other key indicators. The dataset is also publicly available.

The central region of Mozambique (specifically Manica and Sofala) faces significant challenges related to climate change, including increased flooding, increased risk of tropical cyclones, increased risk of droughts, all of which exacerbate the vulnerability of local populations. The results of the assessment show that 83 per cent of localities (159 of 192, representing 454,672 households) were affected by Tropical Cyclone Idai, 57 per cent (107 localities, representing 120,038 households) were affected by Tropical Storm Chalane, and 71 per cent (136 localities, representing 143,436 households) were affected by Tropical Cyclone Eloise. Overall, 99 per cent of localities were affected by strong winds and rains, 40 per cent were affected by floods, and 6 per cent were affected by droughts.