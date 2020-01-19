19 Jan 2020

Mozambique – Disaster Risk Assessment (January 2020)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 19 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (9.61 MB)

From 18 to 27 November, in close coordination with Mozambique’s National Institute for Disaster Management (INGC), IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) teams conducted a Disaster Risk Assessment at locality level (localidade), corresponding to the lowest administrative level in the country. This assessment covered 498 Localities (130 Administrative Posts) in 59 Districts of Manica, Sofala, Tete and Zambezia provinces.

The disaster risk assessment was carried out through key informant interviews by DTM enumerators and SDPI (Service at DisAtrict level for Planning and Infrastructures) focal points. Risk to natural disasters was not assessed based on geophysical conditions but based on local authorities’ knowledge on past exposure to disastrous events.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.