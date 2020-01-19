Mozambique – Disaster Risk Assessment (January 2020)

From 18 to 27 November, in close coordination with Mozambique’s National Institute for Disaster Management (INGC), IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) teams conducted a Disaster Risk Assessment at locality level (localidade), corresponding to the lowest administrative level in the country. This assessment covered 498 Localities (130 Administrative Posts) in 59 Districts of Manica, Sofala, Tete and Zambezia provinces.

The disaster risk assessment was carried out through key informant interviews by DTM enumerators and SDPI (Service at DisAtrict level for Planning and Infrastructures) focal points. Risk to natural disasters was not assessed based on geophysical conditions but based on local authorities’ knowledge on past exposure to disastrous events.