Mozambique: Deteriorating humanitarian situation in Cabo Delgado province, short note – 08 April 2020

The escalation of insurgent activities in Mozambique’s northern province of Cabo Delgado is deteriorating the humanitarian situation of affected populations in the area. More than 11 of the 16 districts in the province have witnessed incessant attacks, about 350 since October 2017, with a significant rise in the death toll (ISS 10/01/2020).

The number of displaced people has risen from around 1,000 in March 2019 to over 115,000 in March 2020. Over two million people are affected by the crisis overall (ECHO 14/02/2020).

Apart from protection concerns, livelihoods and food security, healthcare, and education have been severely impacted.