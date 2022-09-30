Mozambique: Data in Emergencies Monitoring (DIEM) Brief, Round 3 - Results and recommendations, September 2022

This Data in Emergencies Monitoring (DIEM-Monitoring) brief shares the results of a third-round field assessment conducted between April and May 2022 in Mozambique. It presents key findings and recommendations for humanitarian actors to utilize in planning and implementing data-driven programming to sustain farmers’ livelihoods and build their resilience to future shocks – protecting the food security of rural people in Mozambique.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations established the DIEM-Monitoring System to collect, analyse and disseminate data on shocks and livelihoods in countries prone to multiple shocks. DIEM-Monitoring aims to inform decision-making by providing regularly updated information on how different shocks are affecting the livelihoods and food security of agricultural populations. Information is collected from primary sources in the production process: producers, traders or marketers, input suppliers, extension officers and other key informants.