28 May 2019

Mozambique: Cyclones Idai and Kenneth - ETC Situation Report #15 (Reporting Period: 15/05/19 to 25/05/19)

from World Food Programme, Emergency Telecommunications Cluster
Highlights

• The ETC has decommissioned all connectivity services in Sofala province as the response starts to move into the recovery phase and services from local service providers now fully restored. Partners and stakeholders have been advised on alternative ways to meet their connectivity needs.

• The ETC is providing connectivity in 2x sites in Pemba to support the humanitarian response to Cyclone Kenneth.

• The team provided 3x satellite phones to the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) to enable voice communication on Ibo island and surrounding areas.

• The ETC received US$249,114 from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) for its activities as part of the Cyclone Kenneth response. The total ETC budget for Cyclone Kenneth is US$720,000.

Situation Overview

More than two months on from Cyclone Idai’s landfall, more than 1.6 million people have been reached with humanitarian assistance, including in some of the most isolated areas. Since the emergency response began, nearly 700 tonnes of cargo have been delivered to more than 140 hard-to-reach locations, using all modalities feasible, including air, road and foot.

Efforts to ensure the accountability of the humanitarian response to communities affected by the crisis continue. On 16 May, Hotline Linha Verde began to receive calls. The hotline provides 24-hour service, seven days a week, during which people can report issues affecting humanitarian response in their community, including reporting on sexual exploitation and abuse. The call centre operators speak the local languages of the communities affected.

