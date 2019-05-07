Mozambique: Cyclones Idai and Kenneth - ETC Situation Report #13 (Reporting Period: 29/04/19 to 06/05/19)

Highlights

Since the start of the Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC) response to Cyclone Idai, 1,739 humanitarians are registered to access ETC Internet connectivity services to conduct their lifesaving work.

In response to Cyclone Kenneth, a second ETC Coordinator has been deployed to the northern city of Pemba.

ETC is gearing up to provide 3 months of satellite Internet services in up to 4x locations in response to Cyclone Kenneth. Currently, the ETC is providing temporary connectivity services to humanitarian staff in Pemba at both the National Disaster Management Institute (INGC) Coordination Centre and the World Food Programme (WFP) emergency office in Hotel Kauri.

An ETC Officer is in the Comoros Islands to assess the situation after it was also struck by Cyclone Kenneth on 24 April.

Initial ETC expenses related to Cyclone Kenneth have been taken from currently available ETC funds. The ETC will submit an application to the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) for funds of US$250,000. The total ETC budget for Cyclone Kenneth has been established as US$720,000 for a period of 3 months.

Situation Overview

Mozambique’s National Disaster Management Institute (INGC) estimate that 168,000 people have been affected by Cyclone Kenneth in Mozambique and are in need of assistance. The most affected area is Cabo Delgado, the northernmost province of Mozambique. Some areas are still being assessed due to the sensitive security situation in some locations within the path of Cyclone Kenneth. Several coastal locations are being used as an access point for humanitarian agencies due to road infrastructure damage.

There are a number of UN agencies, NGOs and the government national disaster office trying to assess assistance required for the affected populations without reliable communications services, which is hampering their response. Preliminary assessments from several organizations including OCHA and WFP highlight extensive road and infrastructure damage in the districts of Quissanga, Macomia and Ibo island. Communication needs continue to fluctuate and intensify in some areas. An ongoing security advisory is in effect for parts of Cabo Delgado and has to be taken into consideration for any planning.