Mozambique Cyclone Response - 15th November 2019

Overview and recent trends

Linha Verde has registered a total of 6274 cases: the majority of the cases continue to originate from Idai affected areas, mainly Sofala.

The case volume for Idai affected areas decreased a little between the period Sept/Oct and Oct/Nov, from 1195 to 1117. The feedback rate is now at 87% for Sept/Oct and 83% for Oct/Nov.

The case volume from Kenneth affected areas has increased between Sept/Oct and Oct/Nov from 49 to 66, with a slightly lower feedback rate than the Idai response, at 78% for the period Oct/Nov.

Feedback is provided retroactively which can explain the decrease in the feedback rate between the two months. During the past month there has also been low feedback rate from cooperating partners, and it can take some time to reach the caller again to provide the feedback; hence delays in closing the feedback loop.

The majority of cases received are related to the food assistance with the highest number of calls in the past two months coming from Dondo at 1176 followed by Nhamatanda with 714.

A notable rise can be seen from female callers from Idai affected areas during Oct/Nov; they are at 34% compared to 26% during Sept/Oct.

IDAI response - key trends: 16th October – 15th November 2019

Positive feedback

Positive feedback is still on the increase; it went from 49% in Sept/Oct to 58% in Oct/Nov.

The majority of the cases of positive feedback are from beneficiaries who received a voucher to redeem food and hygiene products in local shops; a UNICEF/WFP joint voucher program.

Callers have demonstrated satisfaction with the School Feeding program by WFP; school kids are happy with receiving school material; and beneficiaries have expressed gratitude for participating in the Food for Asset program.

Some call notes indicate that beneficiaries notice and are happy that action is being taken against people committing fraud, that is, where more than one member in a household is receiving a voucher, although there has also been a notable rise of callers reporting issues of manipulation of beneficiary lists by local leaders.

Duration of the assistance, targeting criteria and assistance requests for NFIs

Callers asking about the duration of assistance is on the rise. In light of re-targeting and the first cycle of the recovery phase coming to an end, callers have been asking about the duration of mainly food assistance and seeking clarifications about the selection criteria. In cooperation with cooperating partners Linha Verde shares a message about the next phase of the recovery period.

While assistance requests for food has decreased, requests for NFIs has increased. Callers are asking for mainly tarpaulins and a few requests of new tents.

Callers from Matadouro are seeking clarifications on the selection criteria for participating in reconstruction activities of the Red Cross. As per clarifications from the Shelter cluster Linha Verde is in the process of providing feedback to those callers.

Accessing resources

Fraud and Corruption by local leaders: this seems to continue consistently especially with regards to distributions being left in the hands of local leaders and manipulation of beneficiary lists, resulting in the exclusion of the more vulnerable people.

Exclusion errors: people with disabilities reported not having been included on beneficiary lists and therefore not received assistance, some of these cases relate to leaders who have manipulated beneficiary lists. Beneficiaries in the UNICEF/WFP joint voucher program claimed to have been left out of the last distribution of the vouchers. These cases are under verification by the cooperating partner.

Beneficiaries in the UNICEF/WFP joint voucher program filed complaints about high prices at the local stores where they can redeem food and hygiene products. There were indications of over 50% increase in prices within the same period and higher prices were being charged to beneficiaries redeeming products with the voucher than customers paying for the same products in cash. Linha Verde informed the callers that WFP in collaboration with cooperating partners sent a letter to the retailers ensuring they maintain the market price.

Actions taken: Reacting to continued challenges with beneficiary lists as a result of working closely with local structures on identification of beneficiaries for humanitarian assistance, strengthened community involvement and verification at the household level is being enforced for WFP managed activities that will continue until the end of March. Callers are reminded that humanitarian assistance is free and that it is intended to support the most vulnerable. Despite this, calls continue regarding fraud and corruption by leaders and have increased in the period Oct/Nov in the context of reverification missions. All cases are taken seriously and are expected to be verified by cooperating partners with support from WFP. Verification exercises have resulted in ‘ghosts’, people in employment and family members of leaders being removed from lists although in some areas, feedback on verification missions have also suggested some false claims due to frustration of not meeting criteria, indicating a need to strengthen communications to communities on the purpose of Linha Verde 1458 and the implications of misuse.



Kenneth and IDP response - key trends: 16th October – 15th November 2019