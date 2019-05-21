21 May 2019

Mozambique Cyclone Kenneth: Summary of the appeal [EN/PT]

Infographic
UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 21 May 2019
Download PDF (441.88 KB)
Download PDF (441.5 KB)

KEY FIGURES

DEATHS CLASSROOMS DAMAGED 480

HOUSES DAMAGED >44,900

CROPS DAMAGED >55,400ha

SUMMARY OF THE CRISIS & RESPONSE

On 25 April, Cyclone Kenneth made landfall in northern Mozambique, bringing a path of destruction and damage to the Cabo Delgado and Nampula districts. Tropical Cyclone Kenneth was the second cyclone to hit Mozambique in a span of just six weeks and the first to make landfall this far north in the country. Entire villages were flattened and thousands of people were displaced, in a country already dealing with the consequences of drought and Cyclone Idai.
More than 55,400 hectares of crops have been either partially or completely destroyed, and many fishing villages lost their boats and equipment during the storm. A cholera outbreak has been declared, with cases reported in Pemba, Metuge and Mecúfi.
To support the Government-led response to Cyclone Kenneth, humanitarian organizations are appealing for US$103.7 million to assist more than 373,800 people in need. UN agencies and partners are currently operating with depleted stocks and a seriously stretched to respond to both Cyclone Kenneth and Cyclone Idai, where urgent needs remain.
Additional funding is urgently required to enable the delivery of immediate life-saving assistance to people in desperate need.

SUMMARY OF THE APPEAL

PEOPLE IN NEED 374,000

PEOPLE TARGETED 374,000

PEOPLE REACHED 198,000

REQUIREMENTS $103.7M

