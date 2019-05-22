Mozambique - Cyclone Kenneth: Humanitarian snapshot as of 20 May 2019 [EN/PT]

Situation overview

On the evening of 25 April, Tropical Cyclone Kenneth made landfall between the districts of Macomia and Quissanga in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

The Government (INGC) reports more than 286,000 people were affected. 45 people were killed by the storm. More than 17,000 houses were partially damaged and nearly 20,100 others were totally destroyed. A number of schools were damaged affecting more than 41,000 students. There are over 50 humanitarian agencies responding to the emergency, assisting the affected population through the distribution of food, non-food items, tarpaulins, dignity kits, as well as related services. Health partners have also launched a rapid response to prevent and reduce the number of cholera cases.