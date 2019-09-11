Mozambique Cyclone Kenneth: Four months after (25 August 2019) [EN/PT]

Cyclone Kenneth made landfall in the northern province of Cabo Delgado on 25 April, just six weeks after Cyclone Idai ripped into central Mozambique. Although the path of the storm was narrow, it was ferocious, leaving entire villages flattened. Four months after Cyclone Kenneth's landfall, humanitarian partners have reached more than 250,000 people with vital life-saving assistance, in support of the Government-led response. The response, however, is severely under-funded while humanitarian needs remain high.